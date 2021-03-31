HIGHGATE SPRINGS, Vt. (AP) - Federal agents at the Vermont border with Quebec have made another seizure of marijuana in a commercial vehicle.

On Monday, agents detected what turned out to be 1,331 pounds (604 kilograms) of marijuana in a commercial shipment that was labeled food products.

After the truck arrived at the U.S. border post at Highgate Springs, Vermont, a preliminary investigation detected what were described as “anomalies” inside the trailer.

The marijuana was found in vacuum-sealed packages.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates the marijuana had a street value of $2.6 million.

Over the last several months, there have been several large-scale seizures of marijuana during attempted smuggling efforts in New York and Vermont.

Last June, border agents in Buffalo, New York seized 9,500 pounds (4,310 kilograms) of marijuana hidden in a truck, the largest marijuana seizure ever on the U.S.-Canadian border. In December, agents found 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) of marijuana hidden in kitchen cabinets being brought into the United States at Highgate Springs.

