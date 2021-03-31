GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Grand Island man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of his stepfather.

Cody Clark, 27, was charged in the February death of Donald Carlin at a home in rural Hall County.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors said Clark got involved in an argument between his mother and Carlin and shot the older man in the head, KOLN reported.

Clark’s bond was set at $750,000. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled next month in Hall County District Court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.