A pair of House Republicans unveiled Wednesday legislation to block billions of dollars in stimulus funding for non-white farmers and ranchers by barring the Agriculture Department from discriminating on the basis of race.

The Agriculture Civil Rights and Equality (ACRE) Act, sponsored by Reps. Burgess Owens of Utah and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, would prohibit USDA officials “from discriminating or providing preferential treatment to any person on the basis of race, color, national origin or sex.”

“It’s one thing to gear relief programs to farmers who have fallen on hard times and are struggling to make ends meet,” Mr. Tiffany said in a press release. “But it is fundamentally unfair for the government to treat farmers differently based on immutable characteristics.”

Included in the $1.9 billion stimulus package signed earlier this month by President Biden is $5 billion for Black, Hispanic, Native American and Asian-American farmers to pay off 120% of outstanding debts as well as training, education, technical assistance, grants and loans.

The provision, pulled from the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democrat, was intended to “address the historical discrimination against socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers and address issues,” but Mr. Owens called it “a form of racial segregation.”

“Farmers from all walks of life face tremendous challenges, especially as their industry navigates a post-pandemic economy,” Mr. Owens said. “I’m deeply concerned that Congress feels emboldened to perpetuate a modern-day form of racial segregation rather than provide relief to those who need it most.”

Mr. Owens said his grandfather “a respected farmer in the 1950s and ‘60s Black middle class, would be mortified by any policy that seeks to discriminate based on race. Racism was and will always be wrong.”

The legislation, slated to be introduced Thursday, would apply to “USDA hiring, contracting, and programming, including programs administered by states, territories and universities using USDA funds,” the release said.

Other Republicans have also blasted the “farmers of color” provision, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, who called it “reparations” in an appearance on Fox News, prompting the National Black Farmers Association to demand an apology.

“He has over 6,000 Black farmers in his state. He knows the discrimination in his state,” said NBFA President John Boyd Jr. in a March 15 segment on “Democracy Now!” “I want him to apologize to the Black community, to Black farmers and apologize to the country for his wrong stance on this.”

Non-white farmers make up a tiny percentage of the agriculture sector. About 96% of agricultural landowners are white, holding 98% of the private acreage, followed by Black landowners, who represent 2% of landowners and own 0.9% of the acreage, according to a 2002 USDA report.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack praised the stimulus for “the transformative debt relief it provides to Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and other farmers of color.”

“For generations, socially disadvantaged farmers have struggled to fully succeed due to systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt,” he said in a March 8 statement. “On top of the economic pain caused by the pandemic, farmers from socially disadvantaged communities are dealing with a disproportionate share of COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, death and economic hurt.”

Mr. Tiffany argued that the race-based relief runs afoul of the Constitution.

“To extend assistance to some farmers but not others based on race undermines the constitution’s guarantee of equal protection for all Americans,” Mr. Tiffany said. “If we are serious about ending discrimination in the agriculture sector, the first step is for the government to stop doing the discriminating.”

