One thing is certain — President Biden’s dogs will never tell which one left a mess in the White House.

Reporters were waiting for first lady Jill Biden to leave the White House on Wednesday when they spotted a pile of dog poop in a hallway, outside the Diplomatic Room on the ground floor.

“Champ and Major were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room. There was dog poo on the floor,” according to a pool report on the first lady’s departure.

It wasn’t clear which dog — Major or Champ — did the deed.

Major, the younger German shepherd, has made news lately for nipping two people at the White House in separate incidents. Both cases were described by White House officials as minor.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.