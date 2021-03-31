KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Kansas City police officers already charged with felony assault in a 2019 arrest have been sued by a community activist claiming they used excessive force against him while arresting him in a separate incident.

Troy Robertson alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Officers Charles Prichard and Matthew Brummett threw him on a car hood, handcuffed, hit him several times and knelt on him while arresting him in August 2019.

Robertson, who has staged protests for peace in east Kansas City for years, said he not breaking any laws and was asking officers to honk to support his cause when the confrontation began.

He is seeking $5 million in damages, The Kansas City Star reported.

Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said the department does not comment on pending lawsuits.

Officers Prichard and Brummett pleaded not guilty last year to felony assault in the arrest of Breona Hill in 2019. Court records say a video of Hill’s arrest showed officers pushing her face into the sidewalk and kneeling on her.

Two other lawsuits pertaining to Hill’s arrest have been filed against the officers. They are on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.