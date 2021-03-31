The Army is moving aggressively to upgrade its long-range artillery arsenal, even in the face of what will likely be tighter budgets under the Biden administration.

The Army awarded $1.1 billion to defense giant Lockheed Martin to supply 11,000 rockets used by the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS). Of that figure, 2,000 are low-cost practice rockets. The contract also will provide logistics support to the Army, the Marine Corps and international customers, company officials said.

The work will take place at Lockheed Martin plants in Arkansas, Texas and Florida. The project should be completed by September 2023, company officials said.

The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System is an all-weather combat system that can deliver precision strikes beyond the reach of most conventional weapons. The rockets feature an inertial guidance package aided by GPS and have the ability to maneuver in flight.

Lockheed Martin also is developing the Extended-Range GMLRS that will provide the same accuracy while significantly extending the range. At a recent test at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the Extended Range GMLRS flew 48 miles after it was fired. The company says the range will eventually reach 90 miles.

