TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - An Ellsworth County man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he tampered with a public water system, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Wyatt A Travnichek, 22, was charged with tampering with a public water system and reckless damage to a protected computer during unauthorized access.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said in a news release that Travnichek accessed the Ellsworth County Rural Water District’s computer on or about March 27, 2019. He allegedly shut down processes that affect the district’s cleaning and disinfecting procedures, prosecutors said.

The water district is also known as the Post Rock Rural Water District.

If convicted, Travnichek faces up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the tampering with a public water system charge and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the second charge.

