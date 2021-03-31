OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man who was arrested in Texas last summer on suspicion of carrying out the July shooting deaths of two people outside an Omaha motel has been extradited to Omaha, police said.

John Parks Sr. was transported back to Omaha on Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail, Omaha police said in a news release Wednesday.

Parks was arrested in Dallas on Nebraska warrants charging him with first-degree murder and other counts in the July 30 deaths of Nicole Hatten, 36, and Michael Harbour, 35. Both were shot down outside a Best Western motel in southwestern Omaha.

Officers called to the motel found Hatten and Harbour with gunshot wounds, and both were declared dead at the scene.

Police have not given a motive for the shootings.

