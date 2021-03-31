TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A man has been found fatally shot in Tucson and his roommate has been arrested in the case, according to police.

They said 42-year-old Torey Rashad Brown was booked Tuesday into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was unclear Tuesday if Brown had a lawyer yet.

Police said 42-year-old Devon Dee Lewis suffered gunshot trauma and was declared dead shortly after arriving at a hospital Monday night.

Detectives determined the men were in an argument shortly before Brown called 911 to report Lewis had been shot.

Investigators processed and collected evidence from the scene before Brown was taken into custody.

