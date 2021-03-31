SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - A man has been fatally shot in north St. Louis County in eastern Missouri, and a woman acquainted with the man was arrested, police there said.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the Spanish Lake community, police said. Officers were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a woman believed to be the shooter turned herself in a short time later. Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the woman and have not given other details about what led to the shooting.

