SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - A man who crashed his car into a homeless encampment in Santa Rosa, killing a woman and injuring a man before fleeing the scene on foot was arrested in Sacramento, authorities said.

Clifford Adams, 53, was arrested Tuesday after a fugitive recovery team spotted him and recognized him from photos and other information shared by the Santa Rosa Police Department, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin told the Press Democrat.

Detectives had issued an arrest warrant for Adams after he ran from the scene of the March 23 crash that killed Kellie Jones, 43, Mahurin said.

Police suspect Adams and another man were fighting late that night at the edge of the camp moments before Adams intentionally drove his car toward the man, striking him and causing leg injuries.

Jones, who was standing nearby, was also hit. She was pinned beneath the car, where she died.

