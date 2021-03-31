The former Justice Department employee accused of trying to extort $25 million from Rep. Matt Gaetz slammed the allegations as “completely false” in an interview released Wednesday morning.

David McGee, a former federal prosecutor in Florida who is now in private practice, said Mr. Gaetz’s extortion claims are a “blatant attempt to distract” from a federal sex-trafficking probe looking into the Florida Republican.

“I have no connection with that case at all, other than, one of a thousand people who have heard the rumors,” Mr. McGee said in an interview with The Washington Post.

As news broke Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating Mr. Gaetz’s alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, the congressman accused Mr. McGee of trying to extort him for $25 million.

The congressman has denied allegations that he was involved with an underage girl.

Mr. Gaetz said the probe was leaked to the media to undercut the FBI investigation into alleged extortion. He called on the FBI to release tapes of his father wearing a wire during a meeting with Mr. McGee.

Mr. McGee told The Post that he welcomes the release of any tapes.

“If there is a tape, play the tape,” Mr. McGee said. “There is nothing on that tape that is untoward. It is a pleasant conversation of a dad concerned about his son and the trouble his son was in.”

He said Mr. Gaetz’s father called him and asked to talk, but did not offer details about the conversation.

Mr. Gaetz has said that he became aware of the probe after two ex-girlfriends were contacted by authorities. He said the women were in their 20s and he had given them “plane tickets, money, and other interactions.”

