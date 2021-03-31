MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the conviction in the case of a snowmobiler sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.

Eric Coleman, of Chisago City, was sentenced in February 2019 for the January 2018 death of second-grader Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. The boy’s father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr., was injured. The family was going ice-fishing when the boy was struck.

The court rejected Coleman‘s complaint that his rights were affected by faulty jury instructions in his district court trial in relation to his conviction for third-degree murder. He was also found guilty of drunken driving, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

State documents show that Coleman is serving his time at the correctional facility in Moose Lake, and is expected to be released in 2027, the Star Tribune reported.

