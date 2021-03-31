The NCAA competed with college athletes at the Supreme Court Wednesday, telling the justices that its athletes are amateurs who don’t deserve compensation for their skills.

The NCAA said a lower-court ruling that opens the door for compensating student-athletes runs afoul of antitrust law, which protects consumers and promotes fair competition.

“That is nothing but pay for play,” said Seth Waxman, the attorney who represented the NCAA.

Jeffrey Kessler, a lawyer for the student-athletes, told the justices that the NCAA has been arguing for years that financial competition between their schools would destroy consumer demand for school sports.

“Demand for college sports continues to flourish,” Mr. Kessler said.

Lawyers for the students also argued that college sports is a multibillion-dollar industry in which the athletes work, urging the justices to uphold a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allows students to receive more benefits if they’re related to education.

Justices from both ideological wings on the court expressed skepticism over the NCAA‘s arguments, but they also expressed concern over what litigation could be raised next if students are entitled to some increased form of compensation.

“There will be a wide number of rules that are subject to challenge,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, asked Mr. Waxman why the NCAA should get to define what “pay” is for college athletes. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee, said antitrust courts typically don’t get to engage in “price-fixing.”

The Biden administration took the side of the students in the legal battle, telling the justices that the lower court’s ruling should be upheld because the NCAA‘s fears of high-paying internships — and the impact — are unfounded.

“The district court here was focused on legitimate educational benefits,” said Elizabeth Prelogar, acting solicitor general. “This wasn’t going to become a vehicle for pay for play.”

The case came before the justices after the NCAA challenged the ruling from the 9th Circuit that said college athletes could be compensated unlimited amounts, so long as the benefits are “related to education.”

The problem, according to the NCAA, is that the ruling would allow student-athletes to obtain internships that paid them unlimited amounts, providing a loophole that would undermine the NCAA‘s control over its venture.

Nearly half a million students play sports overseen by the NCAA at 1,100 colleges across the nation. If schools had to compensate student-athletes, it would place a financial burden on college athletic programs, the NCAA argued.

“For many decades, a hallmark of NCAA sports has been amateurism, the principle that student-athletes are not professionals,” the NCAA wrote in its brief. “The NCAA has thus long had a body of eligibility rules designed to establish a ‘clear line of demarcation between intercollegiate athletics and professional sports.’”

A group of former college athletes, aiming to strike down the prohibition, brought the case after the NCAA implemented restrictions on student compensation in 2014.

The lower courts gave the students a partial win, allowing unlimited benefits in some capacity, so long as it was connected to the students’ schooling.

The students told the Supreme Court that the 9th Circuit ruling was “modest” because it only applies to education-related benefits — “like computers, science equipment, musical instruments, post-graduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, academic awards, and internships.”

A ruling in the case is expected by the end of June.

