New York police unions on Wednesday slammed the state’s leftist politicians for the release of a man who killed his own mother in 2002 and was arrested this week for assaulting an Asian woman.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested earlier Wednesday and slapped with a number of charges including assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime, for the violent assault of a 65-year-old woman in Midtown Manhattan.

Mr. Elliot was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for killing his mother with a kitchen knife. Although he was denied parole two times in 2017 and 2018, Mr. Elliot was sprung in September 2019 and is on lifetime parole.

Two of New York’s police unions pointed the finger at the state’s leftist politicians pushing bail reform, saying Mr. Elliot never should have been released in the first place.

“You can’t make it up. Do we need any more proof that the failed policies of our elected officials are leading to more New Yorkers being injured and killed?” said Lieutenants Benevolent Association President Lou Turco. “When are we going to hold our elected leaders accountable? Reimagine elected officials.”

Paul DiGiacomo, head of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said politicians shouldn’t be surprised by the violent attack.

“It is about time the City Council, State Assembly and governor be held accountable for their irresponsible laws and decisions. New Yorkers are clearly not safe because of them. They need to fix what they broke.”

Mr. Elliot, who lives in a nearby homeless shelter, is accused of kicking the woman in the stomach, causing her to fall to the ground. He is also said to have punched her while she is on the ground, kicking her head and body.

Police also say he yelled anti-Asian statements at the woman.

The victim was identified as Vilma Kari, who immigrated from the Philippines, her daughter told The New York Times; the newspaper did not identify Kari’s daughter.

