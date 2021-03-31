OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have made a second arrest in the shooting deaths of two people in northeast Omaha.

Officers arrested Nyamal Both, 24, of Omaha, on suspicion of being an accessory in the early-morning Saturday shooting deaths of 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police earlier this week arrested Mabior Mabior, 24, of Omaha, on suspicion of criminal homicide and weapons counts in the deaths.

Police have not released a possible motive or other details of the shooting.

