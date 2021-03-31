A mass shooting and gun battle in California has wounded at least six people, with multiple deaths reported.

According to Los Angeles news outlets Wednesday night, the police-involved shootout occurred around 8:30 p.m. EDT at a business in Orange.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “officers were fired on as they arrived, and they returned fire.”

Orange Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Sam Ahumada told the Orange County Register that his department had tended to six people and transported two to a local hospital.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, told reporters that the gunman is hospitalized and in custody.

TV station KABC reported that at least two bodies were visible outside the building — “one on a second-floor walkway and one in a courtyard.”

The Orange Police Department said in a statement around 10 p.m. EDT that the situation was “stabilized” and that the public threat had ended.

