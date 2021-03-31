A mass shooting and gun battle Wednesday night in Southern California killed at least four people dead and two others injured.

According to TV station KNBC, citing the Metro City Fire Authority Dispatch, four people died at the scene, a business park in Orange, and two others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said one of the deaths was a child.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “officers were fired on as they arrived, and they returned fire.”

The gunman was wounded and hospitalized in the gunfight with the police, though there were reportedly multiple arrests.

Police did not immediately identify any suspects.

TV station KABC reported that two bodies were visible outside the building — “one on a second-floor walkway and one in a courtyard.”

The Orange County Register reported that the Facebook livestream of a nearby resident showed officers removing two handguns from a downed, motionless individual.

“Officers could be seen leading two others away in handcuffs,” the Register wrote.

The Orange Police Department said in a statement around 10 p.m. EDT, about an hour and a half after the first reports of gunfire, that the situation was “stabilized” and that the public threat had ended.

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat who represents Orange said in a statement that she is “deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County.

“I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.