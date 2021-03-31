BOSTON (AP) - The death of a 14-year-old autistic boy found malnourished and with fentanyl in his system in his father’s squalid home last October was the result of a “multi-system failure” made worse by the pandemic, according to an investigation by the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released Wednesday.

The report in the death of David Almond said Fall River schools and the courts also failed the boy and two other children in the home, including one of David‘s triplet brothers. The third triplet refused to live with his father.

The Department of Children and Families had removed the children from the home in 2017 but initiated the process to return them in March 2020 as the pandemic started.

“The (Department of Children and Families) area office decision to return the boys home was not clinically justified and failed to address the children’s special needs and safety,” the report said.

David‘s father and live-in girlfriend are facing second-degree murder charges.

The child advocate’s office made several recommendations in the report, some of which have already been implemented.

“DCF took action to address critical issues raised, including urgently reviewing internal policies and practices to reduce safety risks for children,” the agency said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.