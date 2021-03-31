PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man facing federal charges of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol made threatening phone calls to the office of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, according to court documents.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, is facing 10 charges and is accused of injuring two police officers in the fighting in Washington on Jan. 6.

In December and March last year, he made threatening phone calls to the office of a congressional member, prosecutors said in requesting pretrial detention. The motion was first reported by the Bangor Daily News.

The court filings did not name Pingree, who is a Democrat, but said the calls were made to a congressional office representing Fitzsimons’ district.

It is being held without bail and is expected to be tried in Washington. It is not clear if he has an attorney to speak for him.

Fitzsimons called Pingree‘s office Dec. 17 to say he was against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, and he yelled that he was going to “give it to her hard” and that “we’re coming for her,” according to the document. The next day, Fitzsimons called again and warned of a civil war, the document said.

Earlier, at the beginning of the pandemic, Fitzsimons called Pingree‘s office demanding the phone number of the Chinese president and said he wanted to start a war, authorities said.

Prosecutors’ motion for Fitzsimons to remain in pretrial detention was filed March 18.

