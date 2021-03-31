Rita Hart said Wednesday that she is dropping her effort to overturn the results of her election loss in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, saying the effort to contest the race had become too “toxic.”



Her decision means Democrats will no longer be able to try to oust Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican who won the race by six votes and who has been serving since Jan. 3 — albeit in what Democrats insisted was a provisional status.



Ms. Hart’s challenge had become a serious distraction for Democrats on Capitol Hill, pitting Speaker Nancy Pelosi against more moderate members of her caucus, who said they couldn’t see overturning the results of an election after complaining so loudly when former President Donald Trump attempted the same thing.



Ms. Hart had braved that criticism for weeks, but in a statement Wednesday acknowledged her campaign to overturn the results was doomed.



“Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans,” she said.



A key moment came last week when Ms. Hart’s lawyers, in their challenge, admitted they were asking the House to “depart from Iowa law” in counting 22 additional ballots that would have swung the race to her.

