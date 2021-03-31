The Republican National Committee is launching a six-figure ad campaign to attack Democrats’ legislation that aims to set national standards on how states run their elections.

The For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, passed the House along party lines in February, and the Senate has begun holding hearings this month considering the massive legislation.

“Democrats are attempting an egregious power grab through H.R. 1 that will fundamentally alter our entire election system and dismantle the integrity of the vote, but we will not let them get away with it,” Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, told Fox News.

The Democrats’ bill would set a wide range of rules impacting elections, including:

Allowing 10 days past Election Day to count mail-in ballots.

Ordering states to allow early voting for at least two weeks.

Mandating requirements on states for voter registration.

Requiring states to set up commissions on redistricting, instead of leaving the task to legislatures.

Requiring disclosure of tax returns for presidential candidates.

The RNC‘s digital ads will run in four battleground states where Senate Democrats are up for reelection next year: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire.

The campaign aims to urge voters to demand Democrats oppose the massive election overhaul. The ads will appear on social media and local and national news sites.

