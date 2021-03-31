PHILADELPHIA (AP) -

Prison officials in Philadelphia have announced new safety measures following the early morning murder of a man gunned down on the prison grounds shortly after he was released on bail.

Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney said in a statement Wednesday that officials remain “shocked and horrified” by the March 18 slaying of Rodney Hargrove.

Hargrove, 20, was gunned down about 47 minutes after being freed on bail after 1 a.m. that morning. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he was dropped off at a bus station near the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, as is standard practice, and was waiting for relatives to pick him up when a car began pursuing him. He ran back to prison grounds but was shot to death by someone in the vehicle.

Officials said more security cameras and license plate readers are being installed in the area, and they are talking with legal counsel about reconsidering 24-hour bail processing. In addition, officials are considering paying for ride sharing services when public transportation is not available late at night.

