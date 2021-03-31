HONOLULU (AP) - A tourist from Pittsburgh has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly fight in a Hawaii vacation rental, police said.

A second tourist from Boston who had been arrested was released with no charges filed, police on the Big Island said Wednesday.

Police were called to a Kailua-Kona vacation rental early Monday where a 30-year-old man wasn’t breathing.

A preliminary investigation found that an argument between the men turned physical, police said.

Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh and Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston were arrested. Fleming was later charged while Germany-Wald was released after police conferred with prosecutors.

Fleming was scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Germany-Wald couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

