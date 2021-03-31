A pair of U.S. Capitol Police officers who say they have “physical and emotional injuries” from the Jan. 6 riot on Wednesday sued former President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the insurrection.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby allege Mr. Trump directed the assault and battery carried out by the rioters who stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

The pair, who have a combined 28 years on the force, are the first officers to sue in court over the attack. They are seeking at least $75,000 in damages.

Mr. Trump has not immediately responded to the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Washington. He has previously denied responsibility for the assault and last week claimed the rioters were “hugging and kissing the police” at the Capitol.

The lawsuit says Mr. Trump “inflamed, encouraged, incited (and) directed” the violent mob.

Mr. Hemby says that during the attack, he was “crushed against the doors” of the Capitol, “sprayed with chemicals” and bled from his face. Mr. Blassingame says he was slammed against a stone column injuring his head and back.

The lawsuit says Mr. Blassingame now suffers from depression and that the “severe emotional toll … continues to reveal itself.”

He is “haunted by the memory of being attacked, and of the sensory impacts — the sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface,” according to the lawsuit.

Mr. Blassingame, who is Black, also says he was called a racial slur so many times during the assault that he lost count.

The lawsuit is the third major civil suit filed against Mr. Trump stemming from the riot. Two Democratic lawmakers have also sued the former president and others, but so far have not advanced far in court.

