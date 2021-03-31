BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A former band director at a Louisiana university has been ordered to repay nearly $80,000 and sentenced to 13 months in prison for submitting fraudulent expenses.

Nathan Haymer, 43, of Houston, must pay $78,690 to Southern University and a money judgment for the same amount, Acting U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis said in a news release Wednesday.

That’s in addition to $30,000 which Haymer paid to the school after he was fired in 2018, The Advocate reported.

Haymer pleaded guilty in October. In his plea agreement he said he submitted phony expenses between November 2016 and March 2018.

Southern’s band, nicknamed the Human Jukebox, travels around the country to perform in parades and at other events.

U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Haymer on Tuesday.

The bill of information to which Haymer pleaded guilty said he submitted more than $30,000 in phony invoices for supposed band expenses.

Federal prosecutors said in court Tuesday that the total turned out to be more than $112,000, news agencies reported.

