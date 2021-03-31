WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A woman was shot by a Wichita police officer Wednesday after she pointed a handgun at the officer’s partner, authorities said.

Officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at a Red Roof Inn in east Wichita when the confrontation occurred. Officers were talking to the woman near a car when she pulled a handgun and pointed it an officer, police spokesman Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer said.

The officer’s partner fired one shot at the woman, hitting her, he said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, KAKE-TV reported. Her name was not released.

Kochenderfer said officers have responded to numerous nuisance complaints at the hotel recently, including assaults, stolen vehicles and underage parties.

