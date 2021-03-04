SEWARD, Neb. (AP) - Two California men were arrested Wednesday after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 770 pounds of marijuana in the cargo van they were driving on Interstate 80

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the cargo van was stopped near Seward on I-80 Wednesday afternoon because it was speeding and the van’s driver failed to signal.

The officer who stopped the van smelled the odor of marijuana from inside the van. When the vehicle was searched, officers found several large duffel bags filled with the drug.

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested both the driver, Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and passenger, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver. Both men are from Redwood Valley, California.

