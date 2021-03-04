DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - A woman stabbed a 3-year-old neighbor as he walked with other children to a school bus, an attack authorities learned of after the woman’s daughter told her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone.

It wasn’t known what prompted the attack, which occurred Thursday in Deerfield Township. Authorities said the child was expected to survive and the woman was in custody, but their names were not released.

The woman’s teenage daughter was home and attending classes online when she told her teacher about the stabbing, according to officials with the Mason City school district. The teacher immediately called 911, and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived on scene.

The woman used a ceramic knife to stab the boy, who was being treated at a hospital. Details about his injuries were not disclosed.

