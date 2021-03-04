One of the young women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment said Thursday she felt the governor was “lonely,” and that his advances toward her made her extremely uncomfortable.

Charlotte Bennett, 25, a former executive assistant to Mr. Cuomo, told CBS News that she was alone with the 63-year-old governor when he asked if she slept with older men.

“I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me,” Ms. Bennett told anchor Norah O’Donnell. “The governor’s trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

Ms. O’Donnell asked why she believed Mr. Cuomo wanted to have sex with her.

“Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely,” Ms. Bennett replied.

She has said she was so upset about the encounter that she reported it to Mr. Cuomo’s chief of staff. The governor’s office transferred Ms. Bennett to another job.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mr. Cuomo suggested that he was never told about Ms. Bennett’s complaint.

“I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” the governor said. “I certainly never, ever meant to offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do.”

Mr. Cuomo is refusing to resign over the harassment allegations by Ms. Bennett, former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan and Anna Ruch, who met the governor at a wedding reception. He said he will comply fully with an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Elected officials in both parties have urged Mr. Cuomo to step down.

The governor insisted this week that he never touched anyone inappropriately. He said he now understands that some of his comments were misconstrued, and he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Mr. Cuomo has been divorced from ex-wife Kerry Kennedy since 2003.

