SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) - A registered sex offender from Ohio man has admitted using dating sites to connect with impoverished women in the Philippines and offering them money in return for sexually explicit photos of their children.

Charles Lee Frazier, 41, of Sidney, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to produce child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. He faces at least 25 years in prison and up to 50 years when he’s sentenced later this year.

Frazier also sent the mothers child porn images and discussed committing violent acts against children, prosecutors said.

Frazier sent money to women in the Philippines from April through July 2019, prosecutors said. Among them was a mother who said she needed the money for food.

