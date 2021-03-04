The Arkansas man who appeared in a photo putting his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot, had a meltdown during a court hearing Thursday, according to a media report.

Richard Barnett, who has pleaded not guilty to several charges stemming from his actions that day, screamed at attorneys and a judge during his court hearing in Washington, the city’s NBC News affiliate reported.

Mr. Barnett reportedly screamed “it’s not fair” that he had been locked up for a whole month, according to the report.

“It’s not fair. I’m sitting here, and they’re letting everybody else out. I need help,” the news outlet quoted him as saying.

The judge declared a five-minute recess so the suspect could compose himself.

Mr. Barnett is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building; theft of government property and other crimes.

He is being held without bond.

