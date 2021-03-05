GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - A driver has been arrested after leading Grand Forks police on a chase and crashing into another vehicle.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop about 6 p.m. Thursday and the driver pulled into the parking lot of a Cenex store and then took off with police in pursuit, authorities said.

The 30-year-old Grand Forks man struck another vehicle at a busy intersection and continued to flee.

Officers used a maneuver to force the fleeing driver to stop. He was arrested on possible charges of possessing stolen property, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

