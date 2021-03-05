KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jackson County corrections officer has been accused of taking bribes to deliver drugs to inmates.

Daniel Coach, 26, was charged Thursday in federal court with using a telephone to facilitate unlawful activity related to corruption, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release.

An inmate reported in February that Coach would get the drugs such as Percocet, K2, ecstasy and cocaine from friends and family members of inmates, prosecutors said. He would then arrange to be placed on the inmate’s floor to deliver the drugs.

Coach was arrested Wednesday after he met an undercover officer and agreed to smuggle 25 oxycontin pills into the jail for an inmate, in return for six pills for himself and $100, prosecutors said.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Coach.

