Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed Friday as “COVID-19 Day of Remembrance” to honor victims of the pandemic on the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” Mr. Hogan said in a press release.

The governor ordered the state flag to fly at half-staff during the day from sunrise until sunset.

Buildings across the state will be lit up amber at night and a twilight memorial at the Maryland State House will be livestreamed on the governor’s social media pages beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Health department data as of Friday show 385,678 cases and 7,748 deaths have been confirmed in the state of more than 6 million residents.

“Each life lost to COVID-19 leaves behind loved ones and countell unfinished dreams, taking a devastating toll on our state and our nation, and we will never forget those whom we have lost,” the proclamation states.

