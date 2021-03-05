CHICAGO (AP) - One man has died, and two other people were wounded following an early morning shooting on a Chicago freeway.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near 119th Street, according to state police.

At least two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Each of the three people shot were taken to hospitals where one of the victims later died. A woman in one of the vehicles was not hurt, police said.

At least a dozen shell casings were found on the freeway.

