Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is hosting a fundraising event on behalf of Rep. Liz Cheney — thumbing his nose at former President Trump’s push to oust the Republican from office next year.

The Ryan fundraiser, reported by Politico, is scheduled for March 25. The suggested contributions for a “co-host” is $5,8000 and $2,900 for an attendee.

Mr. Trump has been gunning for Ms. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, since she voted in favor of impeaching him over the role he played in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Trump reiterated his displeasure with Ms. Cheney, of Wyoming, over the weekend at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, describing her as a “warmonger” and saying “hopefully they’ll get rid of her with the next election.”

Mr. Ryan, meanwhile, had a frosty relationship with the former president. He served as speaker from 2015 to 2019 and opted against running for reelection in the 2018 midterms when Democrats rode the anti-Trump sentiment to flip control of the House.

Mr. Ryan served the state of Wisconsin for 20 years in the House.

