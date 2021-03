BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a burning apartment in Birmingham.

The victim’s body was discovered Thursday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says firefighters found the victim unresponsive near a doorway, Al.com reported.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fitzgerald says that an autopsy is planned.

