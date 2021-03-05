NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - Police are seeking witnesses and information after a Texas man was shot early Friday on a Georgia interstate and died.

Officers in Gwinnett County, just outside Atlanta, responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. reporting a shooting on southbound Interstate 85. They found a stopped vehicle and a single male victim who had been shot at least once.

The man, 33-year-old Corey Detiege of Sugar Land, Texas, died at a local hospital, police said in a news release.

The motive for the shooting was still unknown and no description of a shooter’s vehicle was immediately available, police said. But investigators believe there may be witnesses to the shooting or the events that preceded it and are asking that they contact police.

