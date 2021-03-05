The remains of Father Emil Kapaun, an Army chaplain awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism as a prisoner of war in Korea and now being considered for sainthood by the Catholic Church, have been identified by the Defense Department’s POW/MIA accounting agency.

The remains were originally buried outside the prisoner camp in North Korea where he was held and later returned to the United States for analysis. In 1993, Pope John Paul II identified Father Kapaun as a “Servant of God,” the first step on the road to canonization in the Catholic Church.

“It was a great joy to learn that the remains of the Servant of God, Father Emil Kapaun, have been identified. I am deeply grateful to the armed services and all those who have been engaged in this painstaking effort,” said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Washington-based Archdiocese for the Military Services. “I rejoice with the relatives of the Servant of God and with the Diocese of Wichita from whose presbyterate Father Kapaun answered the call within a call to the military chaplaincy.”

Father Kapaun had been an Army chaplain during World War II and later returned to service in the Korean War. He was captured in November 1950 while tending to wounded soldiers during a battle near Unsan, North Korea.

“In the chaos - dodging bullets and explosions - Father Kapaun raced between foxholes and into no-man’s lands, dragging the wounded to safety,” President Obama said in 2013 during his Medal of Honor ceremony. “When the enemy broke through and the combat was hand-to-hand, he carried on comforting the injured and the dying.”

Father Kapaun remained behind with the wounded and dying soldiers after the commander ordered a withdrawal. When a Chinese soldier pointed a weapon at an injured U.S. soldier, he pushed the gun away and carried his comrade for several miles until they reached the prison camp.

During six months as a prisoner-of-war, Father Kapaun stole food from the captors to feed hungry prisoners and would sneak to different huts to offer prayers and words of encouragement. He even held an Easter service, although it was forbidden.

He eventually contracted dysentery and was ordered to the camp hospital. Father Kapaun’s fellow POWs dubbed it, “The Death House,” because it was the place where sick prisoners were left to die. He died there May 23, 1951.

Calls for Father Kapaun to be awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest decoration for valor, began soon after his fellow POWs finally returned home.

“I worked to bestow Father Kapaun with the Medal of Honor in 2013 and I’m glad that his family has finally been granted closure after (his) selfless service to our nation,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Father Kapaun’s home state of Kansas.

Father Kapaun’s home diocese in Wichita, Kan., has taken up the cause for his canonization in the Catholic Church. It will entail a thorough investigation into his life and writings. After that, a report will be filed with the Congregation for Saints in Rome which will determine if he had lived the “theological, cardinal and related virtues to a heroic degree,” according to the diocese.

If he passes the first stage, Father Kapaun will receive the title “Venerable” as the Congregation for Saints in the Vatican presents his file to Pope Francis, who has the final say.

During the Medal of Honor ceremony in 2013, President Obama called Father Kapaun “an American soldier who didn’t fire a gun but who (carried) the mightiest weapon of all: the love for his brothers so powerful that he was willing to die so that they might live.”

