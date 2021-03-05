The Supreme Court announced Friday that all nine justices have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

The high court has been hearing cases through teleconference since last May in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to do so this month.

Despite being vaccinated, the justices plan to continue teleconference hearings for nine cases from March 22 through March 31.

It is unclear if they will continue working remotely during the April session.

The change implemented last May gave the public a first-ever peek into arguments in realtime before the justices.

Before the pandemic, only a transcript of oral arguments would be released publically the day a case was heard.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.