The Biden White House has recruited a leading Big Tech critic to join the National Economic Council.

Tim Wu, a Columbia University Law professor, confirmed on Friday that he was headed to work on tech and antitrust issues for the Biden administration.

“Happy to say I’m joining the Biden White House to work on Technology and Competition Policy at the National Economic Council,” Mr. Wu tweeted. “Putting this twitter feed on hold for now — so long!”

Mr. Wu, a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, is the author of “The Curse of Bigness: Antitrust in the New Gilded Age” and has been an outspoken voice for liberals focused on eliminating Big Tech’s market dominance.

Mr. Wu’s nomination was cheered by liberal lawmakers, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, and Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, according to reports. Ms. Klobuchar, the leader of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, will need allies in the Biden administration to build support for her proposal to overhaul antitrust policy, particularly by lowering the standards used to take dominant players head-on.

Mr. Wu previously served in the Obama administration in a different capacity at the National Economic Council and at the Federal Trade Commission. In 2014, he ran in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor of New York and lost, despite receiving the New York Times’ endorsement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.