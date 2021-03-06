It is an ambitious and affectionate salute to a man who regularly drew 15 million dedicated talk radio listeners for three hours of conservative thought each day.

Fox Nation is set to premiere “The Age of Rush,” a four-part series showcasing the life and times of Rush Limbaugh, narrated by former vice president Mike Pence — who once was a talk radio host himself.

“The program will document Limbaugh’s childhood beginnings in the hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to his eventual place as the most powerful radio talk show host of all time,” Fox Nation said in advance production notes.

The subscription-based streaming service founded by Fox News Media offers plenty of star power in the production as well. Fox News hosts and anchors Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Brian Kilmeade, Bill Hemmer, Howard Kurtz and Newt Gingrich are included in the cast, as are radio hosts Mark Steyn and Larry Elder.

James Golden — who went by “Mr. Snerdley” on the show and was Limbaugh’s executive producer for 30 years — will also contribute. The new programming debuts Wednesday. Here’s the lineup of episodes, according to the producers:

• Act One: The Spoken Word. A college drop-out, local disc-jockey Rush Limbaugh gets his big break when he lands his own radio show. Little does he, or anyone else for that matter, know that Limbaugh was poised to take radio by storm, changing the industry and American politics forever.

• Act Two: Revolution. In 1994, as Limbaugh’s daily radio show reaches a listening audience of unprecedented size, he takes on the new role of field general for the “Republican Revolution.”

• Act Three: Rise of the New Right. As Limbaugh battles struggles both personal and professional, a new breed of the Republican Party emerges after President Obama takes office.

• Act Four: A Blessed Life After 30 years on air, “The Rush Limbaugh Show” continues to dominate the airwaves, until an unexpected announcement from its host shocks the world.

