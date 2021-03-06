COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas placed coach Les Miles on administrative leave, hours after a report released by LSU revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

Miles is entering his third year as Kansas coach, and coming off a winless 2020 season. He was coach at LSU for 11-plus years before being fired four games into the 2016 season. The 67-year-old Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for students who expressed an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

Earlier in the day, LSU released a law firm’s 148-page review of how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints. Then-athletic director Joe Alleva’s 2013 recommendation to former LSU President F. King Alexander to fire Miles is detailed in the report by the Husch Blackwell law firm. The report offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to complaints of sexual misconduct and violence against women campus-wide.

GOLF

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) - Tiger Woods was unconscious in a mangled SUV after he crashed the vehicle in Southern California last week, according to a court document that also revealed a nearby resident and not a sheriff’s deputy was first on the scene.

The witness, who lives near the accident scene in Rolling Hills Estates just outside Los Angeles, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in the affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods had lost consciousness and did not respond to his questions.

The first deputy, Carlos Gonzalez, arrived minutes later the morning of Feb. 23 and has said Woods appeared to be in shock but was conscious and able to answer basic questions. Woods suffered severe injuries to his right leg and cuts to his face.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California lifted some coronavirus restrictions on outdoor sports and entertainment venues, clearing the way for fans to attend games on Major League Baseball’s opening day and for theme parks like Disneyland to reopen for the first time in more than a year.

The rules take effect April 1, but they only apply to people living in California. Baseball teams, event organizers and theme parks are not allowed to sell tickets to anyone living out of state as public health officials try to limit mixing while continuing to roll out coronavirus vaccinations.

The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland A’s all announced they will have fans in the stands for opening day on April 1. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants both start their seasons on the road and said they would announce their plans later.

PRO FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.

Chaka enters the NFL after working in the Pac-12 and Conference USA. She was selected in 2014 for the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, which identifies college officiating talent with the goal of showing them some of the same experiences as NFL officials before determining if they have the ability to succeed as an NFL official.

A graduate of Norfolk State, Chaka earned her bachelor’s in education in 2006. She is a health and physical education teacher in the Virginia Beach public school system.

The NFL did not specify which officiating position she will work.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback’s storybook tenure with the organization.

Smith’s release clears just under $15 million in salary cap space for Washington, which is hoping to figure out its long-term QB situation and fill many holes in the aftermath of a 7-9 season, NFC East title and wild-card round loss. Coach Ron Rivera said he met with Smith this week, each side figured it was best to move on, and the organization granted Smith’s request to be released.

Smith made a triumphant return to NFL action last season, two years after breaking two bones in his right leg and requiring 17 surgeries to repair it. His battle against a life-threatening infection and long rehab process to get back on the field became a documentary and an inspirational tale whether he played again or not. And, of course, he did play again.

DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors said Broncos star linebacker Von Miller won’t face criminal charges following an investigation by police in a Denver suburb.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office of the 18th Judicial District said it decided not to file charges after reviewing the findings of a criminal case submitted by police in Parker. It said prosecutors cannot meet the minimum American Bar Association standard for prosecuting someone, which includes believing the charges are supported by probable cause, there is enough evidence to win a conviction and that doing so is “in the interests of justice.”

The club’s all-time sacks leader, Miller missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury he suffered just before the opener.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is the first NFL player to be franchise tagged in 2021.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST to use the tag to prevent a pending free agent from hitting the open market.

The Broncos went ahead and tagged their star safety for the second consecutive year. They have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or Simmons would have to sign his $13.7 million franchise tag tender to play in 2021.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA last fall, which includes five Level I violations.

The school released the notice after a judge this week ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by ESPN.

The charges include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball and swimming programs, and unethical behavior by assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes. Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.

The Notice of Allegations also charged basketball coach Sean Miller with failing to promote compliance and unethical behavior by former assistant coach Mark Phelps for asking a player to delete texts related to an impermissible $500 loan. Phelps and Richardson also were charged with unethical recruiting conduct.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he’s feeling better after getting a pacemaker and hopes to return to the team Saturday or Sunday.

Boone said he would have been back with the Yankees on Friday if not for coronavirus protocols. He had the pacemaker inserted Wednesday and was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

Boone said he felt light-headed at times during the offseason and reached out to his cardiologist for testing. He said monitoring determined he had a low heart rate.

NEW YORK (AP) - Pitcher Sam Dyson was suspended for the 2021 season by Major League Baseball under the domestic violence policy of the league and the players’ association.

The 32-year-old last played in 2019 for San Francisco and Minnesota. MLB began investigating Dyson in 2019 after a woman wrote two lengthy social media posts alleging domestic violence by an unnamed individual.

The woman later told The Athletic that Dyson physically abused her. The Athletic reported she provided photos showing bruises on her arms she said were caused by Dyson. She also claimed Dyson physically harmed her cat.

HOCKEY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Mark Pavelich, the speedy center from the Iron Range who played on the “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team, has died at a treatment center for mental illness. He was 63.

Officials in Anoka County, Minnesota, confirmed that Pavelich died at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, on Thursday morning. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

Pavelich was undergoing treatment at the home as part of a civil commitment for assaulting his neighbor in Cook County, Minnesota, in August 2019, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.