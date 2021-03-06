Shane Leedon Jenkins of Houston, Texas, was arrested Friday on several charges related to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol after the FBI said it followed up on tips it received from an internet sleuth.

Federal investigators were contacted on Jan. 18, less than two weeks after the riot unfolded, by someone who said they determined Mr. Jenkins was among those involved, the FBI said in a court filing.

The witness said they did not know Mr. Jenkins personally but had identified him among the rioters “based on internet research,” a special agent for the FBI wrote in the charging document.

Additionally, the witness gave the FBI a screenshot from a video the person said depicted Mr. Jenkins smashing a window of the Capitol building, plus Facebook and Twitter accounts in his name.

The social media accounts had shared photos and video from Washington, the FBI agent noted, including one taken near where the window was smashed and another showing what Mr. Jenkins wore to the riot.

Mr. Jenkins can be seen in that Facebook video wearing a red beanie, blue hoodie and black jacket, the FBI special agent wrote. A distinguishable small tattoo is also visible beneath his right eye.

The FBI then searched its records for Mr. Jenkins and found a match in a former inmate sporting the same name and face tattoo. Mr. Jenkins also has “MAMA TRIED” tattooed on his neck, among other ink.

Mr. Jenkins was also identified by a parole officer who pointed him out in pictures of the riot when asked by the FBI, the special agent said in the statement of facts entered in federal court.

In addition to the images showing the window being smashed, the FBI said it found other videos depicting Mr. Jenkins throwing several objects at police officers protecting the Capitol building.

Video footage allegedly shows Mr. Jenkins lobbing projectiles including a pole, a desk drawer, a metal pipe or rod and a flagpole, the FBI agent wrote. Images are included in the charging document.

Mr. Jenkins appeared before a magistrate judge after his arrest and was remanded to custody pending a detention hearing Monday. Court records did not list a lawyer who could be asked to comment.

Both social media accounts for “Shane Jenkins” remained publicly accessible Saturday, including posts on either platform where the user shared evidence of them being in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6.

On Jan. 11, for example, the Twitter user shared an image of Mr. Jenkins, recognizable by his face tattoo, smiling near the Washington Monument wearing the same blue hoodie described by the FBI.

“Didn’t you go to jail for breaking into our Capital [sic],” another Twitter user replied to that post on Jan. 17.

“I never went in silly,” the Jenkins account replied at the time.

Mr. Jenkins faces charges of assault on a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; damage to federal property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.