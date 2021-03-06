Lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent Republican Party officials cease-and-desist letters, telling them to stop using his name in order to fundraise.

An adviser to the former president confirmed to The Washington Times that the letters were sent to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee and National Republican Congressional Committee on Friday.

The three organizations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Trump does not want his name used for fundraising purposes when the money goes toward some Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him.

The RNC sent out two emails as recently as Friday asking supporters to donate as a thank you to the former president, according to Politico.

