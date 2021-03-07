NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) - Police in New London are investigating the death of a child, authorities said Sunday.

The New London police responded to a report of a woman damaging a car with a bat at about 6:30 a.m., the police said. While police were speaking to the car owner, the woman who allegedly had damaged the vehicle approached the officers and told them she had hurt her son, the police said.

The officers rushed to the woman’s apartment and found an unconscious young child, police said. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Connecticut state police, the state’s attorney’s office and the medical examiner’s office were at the scene, the New London police said. Further details including the child’s age were not immediately released.

