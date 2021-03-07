Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue new guidelines for people who have had COVID-19 vaccinations “imminently.”

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said new benchmarks for how vaccinated people can interact with others as they return to normal will be published in the next few days.

“Every day that goes by that we keep the lid on things will get better and better,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Two million vaccines are being distributed to Americas per day, which leads to increased protection against the coronavirus in communities, Dr. Fauci said.

He cautioned that people need to still wear masks and not gather inside to help keep the spread low.

“We will be pulling back,” he said. “It is not going to be this way indefinitely.”

By May, all Americans should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, he said. High school students will likely be able to get one in the Fall of 2021. Studies are being conducted on elementary age children.

