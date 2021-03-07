By - Associated Press - Sunday, March 7, 2021

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Lawyer tells AP that Iranian-British national finishes 5-year sentence in spy case, though unclear if she can leave Iran.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide