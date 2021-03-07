MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a man was shot and killed near the the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.

Police received reports about 5:45 p.m. Saturday that two people had been shot and were being brought to the barricades at the entrance to the area. The victim was gone by the time officers arrived, police spokesman John Elder said.

Police later learned that the victim had been taken to a hospital, where he died. A second person was not located, Elder said.

“This appeared to be a very directed attack or assault. And we’re unaware of this being a threat to the community,” Elder said. “They had an argument. And so, it appears that there may have been some previous knowledge of one another.”

Elder said officers “were met with some interference” when they arrived at the square to investigate, but was not specific. He said that officers’ body cameras may provide more information, the Star Tribune reported.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday. He is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

